Minnesota Kids Love These Delicious Healthy Protein Balls [RECIPE]

Yesterday, I was preparing some healthy foods for my college kids as they have a whole week yet before they have to go back to school. We've all been trying to eat healthier at my house, so what better than a healthy snack that tastes like junk food?

KELLY'S PEANUT BUTTER PROTEIN POWER BALLS

Easy to make; but a little messy. Make sure you wash your hands and take of your rings, or they'll be filled with Peanut Butter. Here's what you'll need:

2 cups Peanut Butter (Crunch or Creamy...This is YOUR snack. I use creamy.

12 oz Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips

2 1/2 cups Old Fashioned Quaker Oats

1/3 cup ground flax seed

Wax Paper

Butter

HOW TO MAKE

I actually don't measure any of this out. I probably made a double batch last night. It made at least 40 peanut butter balls. I combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl. You can start by stirring it all together with a wooden spoon; but eventually, you'll have to dig in with your hands. Now; I remembered after I was already covered in a sticky peanut butter mess, that I usually put butter all over my hands before I start making the peanut butter balls; if you don't, it just feels gross. So; do it however you want.

MAKING THE PROTEIN BALLS

After the mixture is completely mixed, you can put melon baller size balls on a wax paper. You really have to press them together and hold until the mixture sticks together. If it doesn't stick together you'll need to add more peanut butter, more than likely. These should be nice and moist. Once you get them all laid out, you're going to put them in a container in the fridge. I layered the wax paper between the layers of the protien balls, just to make them eaiser to chill and take apart.

That's it! Easy delicious healthier than candy bars snacks for your kids.