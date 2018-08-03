Minnesota Joins Lawsuit Challenging 3D-Printed Plastic Guns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota is joining a lawsuit against the federal government to block the release of blueprints that show how to make 3D-printed plastic guns.

Attorney General Lori Swanson said Friday she is joining other attorneys generals challenging the recent settlement between the Trump administration and a Texas-based company that wants to release blueprint plans online.

Swanson says access to 3D-printed guns is a ``significant public safety risk,'' and the guns are untraceable for law enforcement. She argues that state and federal laws prohibit certain people from possessing guns, including people diagnosed with a mental illness and felons.

A federal judge temporarily blocked release of the plans earlier this week. Trump tweeted Tuesday that he was ``looking into'' the controversy and said making the plastic guns available to the public doesn't seem to make much sense.