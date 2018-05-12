Minnesota House, Senate Strike Deal on Tax Bill

ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota Republican lawmakers have agreed on a plan they say would cut taxes for 2.2 million residents.

The deal reached Friday comes after the House and Senate reconciled differences between their two tax bills, which come in response to the federal tax overhaul.

House members' original plan reduced the tax rate for people making between $25,891 and $85,060. The Senate plan lowered the rate for those making less than $25,890. In the new version, people in both of the state's lowest income brackets would all see rate reductions.