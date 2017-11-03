Minnesota Hospital Won’t Take Civilly-Committed Patients

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota hospital says it will no longer take patients who are civilly-committed for psychiatric illness.

St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd says it will only accept patients who seek voluntary psychiatric treatment to its 16-bed behavioral health center. Reports say the hospital cites a lack of beds and staffing concerns as reasons.

Department of Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper says she fears the move might lead other private hospitals to do the same.