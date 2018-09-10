Minnesota Growers Reporting Bumper Apple Crop

UNDATED -- Farmers and gardeners are enjoying a bountiful growing season and apple orchards are no different.

Minnesota Grown Directory Marketing Coordinator Daniel Daugaard says there has been ample rain, plenty of warm sunshine and no hail or damaging winds that have impacted the crop so far.

Daugaard says reports are coming in indicating the first varieties are ready for picking. Early season apples that are ready now include Zestar, SweeTango, Sweet Sixteen, and McIntosh.

Honeycrisp, Haralson, and Honeygolds will be ready in a few more weeks.

Daugaard says visiting an apple orchard is a great family activity. Many apple orchards offer wagon rides, petting zoos, and other kids activities.

A list of Minnesota growers can be found minnesotagrown.com . You can also have a printed copy mailed to you by calling 1-888-TOURISM (868-7476).