Minnesota Ghost Stories Await You At The Library

It is the season for ghost stories. If you've been looking for a good ghost story, the Great River Regional Library has plenty of books based on Minnesota haunted places, ghost stories and scares. Here are a few I found today that are still available for you to check out.

GHOST STORIES OF MINNESOTA - Gina Teel

This book is available in multiple locations right now. Read about the spirit of a dead young mother still tending to her infant son in a house in Stillwater; learn about an angry ghost of a gangster caught on film trying to muscle in on a wedding in St. Paul and the handyman ghost haunting the Rochester Repository Theater. This book had 4 stars on Amazon.

GHOSTS: MINNESOTA'S OTHER NATURAL RESOURCE - Brian Leffler

This book has a 5 star rating on Amazon. From cemetery's to trains and haunted lakes, this book describes first hand paranormal experiences from some of Minnesota's most haunted places.

GHOSTLY TALES OF MINNESOTA - Ruth D Hein

With 3 1/2 stars from Amazon, you can read about eerie happenings, unexplained events and mysterious situations. Moving lights, footprints that suddenly stop and disappear, and a jealous spirit that pushes people down the stairs! There are 33 stories presented here. It's recommended you don't read this book when you are alone.

THE NEARLY DEPARTED: MN GHOST STORIES AND LEGENDS - Michael Norman

4 Stars from Amazon. Three dozen stories of legitimate Minnesota eeriness. Norman interviewed local storytellers and combed newspapers to document legends involving supernatural and strange occurrences. Following old and fresh leads, he gathered stories from all over the Minnesota state.

AROUND A MINNESOTA CAMPFIRE: SPOOKY TALES TOLD IN MN STATE & COUNTY PARKS - Ruth Hein



Ruth Hein gets 5 stars on Amazon with this book that came out in June of 2007. These are ghost stories to tell around a campfire. What better place for a spooky tale, right? Ghost stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Get ready for some scares!

Photo of GRRL new Library card by Kelly Cordes

GET A NEW LIBRARY CARD CREATED BY A CENTRAL MN ARTIST

I not only picked me up a couple ghost story books last week, but I also received my new library card. There are 4 local artist designs to choose from. Get yours while supplies last!