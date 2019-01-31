Minnesota Fans Split on Super Bowl Pick

Sports Illustrated and PCMag teamed up to survey over 2,800 U.S. football fans who will be watching the game Sunday. Their findings show that 33% of Minnesota fans will be pulling for the L.A. Rams while 23% are pulling for the Patriots. 40% of fans have no preference since the Vikings didn't make it.

Overall results show more states (22) prefer the Rams than the Patriots (15) with 13 states too close to call. 25% of people who responded to the survey plan to gamble and 15% plan on gambling illegally.

Half the fans (50%) that will watch the game will do so on cable, 11% will stream and 39 percent plan to watch the old fashion way with an antenna.

Take a look at all of the results here .