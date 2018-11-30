Minnesota Exports Continue Growth Trend in 3rd Quarter

ST. PAUL (AP) -- State officials say Minnesota's agricultural, mining and manufacturing exports grew 61/2 percent to $5.7 billion between July and the end of September.

It marks the seventh consecutive quarter of growth. The Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state is on track to see an overall increase in exports for 2018.

Exports have remained strong despite escalating trade negotiations between President Donald Trump and China. Much of the demand for Minnesota exports is coming from Asia, which accounts for a 13 percent increase in the third quarter. Exports to Europe grew 9 percent for the quarter.

The largest export market in the third quarter was Canada.