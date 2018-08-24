Minnesota DNR Works to Keep State Fair Exhibit Fresh Every Year

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department Natural Resources exhibit is one of the largest and longest-running at the Great Minnesota Get Together, and the DNR tries to keep it fresh every year.

The DNR building and exhibit has been around for 84 years. Steve Carroll is with the DNR. He says the big new thing this year, is an exhibit celebrating the 10th anniversary of the addition of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment (Legacy Amendment) to the Minnesota Constitution.

"What the exhibit does is recognize and celebrate the ten year anniversary of the legacy amendment and some of the projects it helped create."

The Legacy Amendment was passed in 2008, and raised the state's sales tax three-eighths of one percent beginning on July 1, 2009 and continuing until 2034. The money from the tax increase is put into the clean water fund, the outdoor heritage fund, the arts and cultural heritage fund and the parks and trails fund.

The DNR exhibit also features the fish pond, 65-foot tall fire tower and several other displays providing information on our state's natural resources. Also, Smokey the Bear is going to be there daily at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The DNR exhibit at the fair is free, and open from 9:00 a.m. -- 9:00 p.m.