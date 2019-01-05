Minnesota DNR Looking to Hire Military Veterans

ST. PAUL -- Veterans looking to apply their military skills to a work environment will have the opportunity to learn about some unique job openings this week.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding their 2nd annual Veteran Employment Information Event on Tuesday.

DNR staff will be on hand to talk about openings in areas including wildlife, information technology, forestry, and engineering.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the DNR Headquarters at 500 Lafayette Road N. St. Paul, MN 55101.

It’s free to attend, but pre-registration is required as space is limited.