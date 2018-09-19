Minnesota Couple Restore Native Plants on 100 Acres

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) _ A couple is bringing back native prairie grasses, plants and flowers on nearly 100 acres (40 hectares) of land in southern Minnesota.

Reports that 83-year-old Ken Trom and 78-year-old Gloria Trom planted a mix of more than two dozen species around their land near the Cedar River in June. The plants included butterfly milkweed, prairie blazingstar, stiff goldenrod, sneezeweed, black-eyed Susan and partridge pea.

Ken Trom says he's excited to see what animals the new plants attract. He says the couple already sees deer, monarch butterflies and bluebirds on their land.

The couple has lived in their country home for nearly 60 years. During that time they've done a variety of conservationist work, including adding in hillsides, tree windbreaks, a fish pond and gardens.