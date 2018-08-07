Minnesota Couple Charged With Running Amazon Sales Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minnesota company and its two owners have been charged with running an illegal sales scheme on Amazon that prosecutors say collected more than $15 million from consumers over the past year.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Minnesota Attorney General's Office recently filed a complaint in federal court that names Jessie and Matthew Tieva , and their company Sellers Playbook.

The complaint alleges that the couple's company made ``false and unsubstantiated'' claims, including that its customers could make $20,000 a month and a potential net profit of $1.29 million by selling on Amazon.

The Tievas, who have no affiliation with the site, couldn't be reached for comment on Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank signed a temporary-restraining order last week halting the operation of Sellers Playbook.