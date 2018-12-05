Minnesota Cities Turning to Brine to Keep Roads Ice-Free

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Cities across Minnesota are turning to spraying brine on roads to help keep them ice-free, with some saying it's better than salt.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added brine sprayers to its fleet of 840 snowplows. Reports say Ramsey County almost tripled its salt-spraying capacity last winter.

Brooke Asleson manages programs to encourage salt spraying for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. She says spraying saltwater before a storm cuts the amount of salt on roads and reduces the amount of salt polluting rivers and lakes.

Brine-spraying trucks go out 24 to 48 hours before a storm. The trucks apply a thin coat of the salt mixture, which acts immediately on snow and ice and creates a barrier to prevent any new precipitation from sticking.