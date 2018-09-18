Minnesota-Based Non-Profit Raising Money for Orphanages

ST. CLOUD -- A non-profit that was started to help raise money for orphanages around the world is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

"200 Orphanages Worldwide" was started by Jan Hanson in Sartell. She says they help existing organizations with their building projects.

We fund security walls, clean water wells, dormitories, a lot of libraries, we've done dining halls, school buses. We will try to raise funds for what the organization with partner with needs.

Hanson says so far they've raised nearly $900,000. Since 2008 200 Orphanages Worldwide has funded more than 50 building projects in Mexico, India, Kenya, Haiti, and 13 other developing countries.

200 Orphanages Worldwide 10-year celebration event this Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud. It is a fundraiser benefiting St. Teresa's Orphanage in Tanzania. The founder and director of that organization lives in Rice.