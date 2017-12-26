Minnesota Attorney General Joins Net Neutrality Lawsuit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson plans to join a multi-state lawsuit challenging the federal government's repeal of "net neutrality" rules.

Swanson told supporters in an email that she and other attorneys general would sue over the Federal Communications Commission's recent decision to roll back Obama-era rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet.

Swanson, a Democrat, said repealing net neutrality would have a detrimental effect on consumer protection.