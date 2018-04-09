Minneapolis Pizza Delivery Man Recovering After Being Shot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A pizza delivery man is recovering after being shot during a suspected robbery.

The man was found slumped on the sidewalk about 8 p.m. Thursday with a gunshot wound to the head area.

Police say the man suffered a grazing bullet wound. A spokeswoman for Hennepin County Medical Center says the man was in satisfactory condition.

Neither police nor Domino's identified the man.

Police are still looking for suspects in the apparent robbery.