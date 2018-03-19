Minneapolis Hairstylist Accused of Groping Client

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Prosecutors have charged a hairstylist at a downtown Minneapolis salon with groping a client during a haircut and calling his action ``a nice tip.''

Thirty-year-old Vincent Sechi of Bloomington was charged last week with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor.

According to the complaint, the woman said Sechi was assigned to cut her hair, and he instructed her to change into a robe. He gave her a head and neck massage and allegedly began touching the tops of her breasts under her robe, telling her because she was French, ``it was fine.''

The complaint alleges Sechi also put his hand inside the woman's bra, saying his action was ``a nice tip.''

Sechi told police he ``definitely overstepped,'' according to the filing. TheStar Tribune left messages seeking Sechi's response.

