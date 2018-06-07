Minneapolis Ends Arrests for Low-Level Marijuana Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minneapolis Police Department says it will stop arresting people on low-level marijuana charges in the wake of sting operations that resulted in the disproportionate arrests of black people.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the new policy Thursday at the direction of Major Jacob Frey. The Star Tribune reports it follows a report by the Hennepin County public defender's office that 46 of 47 people arrested in the sting operations from Jan. 24 to May 24 were black. The public defenders say almost all the cases involved the sale of 1 to 2 grams of marijuana for $10 to $20.