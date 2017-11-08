Minneapolis Elects Transgender Woman to City Council

AndreyKrav, ThinkStock

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) _ Minneapolis has elected a black transgender woman to its city council in what advocacy groups say is a national first.

Andrea Jenkins easily won the race for a south Minneapolis seat Tuesday with roughly 73 percent of the vote. Jenkins spent years as a policy aide to two previous council members in the same ward.

Victory Fund, a group that advocates for LGBT candidates, called Jenkins the
first openly transgender woman elected to the city council of a major U.S. city.

She won the same night that Danica Roem became the nation's first openly transgender state lawmaker by winning a Virginia statehouse seat. Roem defeated
Bob Marshall, a longtime Republican delegate who sponsored legislation that would have restricted transgender bathroom use.

