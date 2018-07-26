Minneapolis Care Provider Found Responsible for Client Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ State investigators say the death of a resident at a Minneapolis assisted-living facility was the result of neglect, the second such death at the residence in the last year.

Reports says the state Health Department's findings were released this week by the agency's Office of Health Facilities Complaints. Investigators say the Golden Nest failed to properly equip the facility and assess Kum Sun Melcher's needs.

The 76-year-old, who had dementia, walked out of the facility in early March. She died from extreme hypothermia after officials found her in a snowbank.

The agency has ordered Golden Nest to make corrections to prevent another such lapse. Golden Nest Administrator Hongjoo Lee says the facility has installed a new locking system.

Another resident died last year after falling and suffering from bleeding on the brain.