Mildred “Millie” A. Jasken, 86, Sartell
May 5, 1932 - July 3, 2018
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Mildred “Millie” A. Jasken, age 86, who passed away Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 9th, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services Tuesday at Country Manor Chapel.
Millie was born May 5th, 1932 in Wales, ND to Peter & Helen (Schuler) Boesl. She married John “Jack” Jasken on December 29th, 1955 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Mt. Carmel, ND. Millie worked as a bookkeeper for many years for Schwagel Distributing, but her main job, and the one she was most proud of, was being a devoted wife, a tireless mother and the solid foundation of the family. She inspired and helped so many, always putting others before herself. She was an extraordinary craftswoman, crocheting beautiful works of art for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many others. Her faith was undying, as she was the “direct link” for so many, constantly praying for those in need. Millie was the person you could go to with any problem or ailment and she would always make everything better. She is a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and a former member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching sporting events, either professional or played by her children and grandchildren. She had a unique sense of humor and was, quite often, the life of the party. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Sharon Rassier of Sauk Rapids, Kathryn (Steven) Orn of York, SC, Michael (Phyllis) Jasken of Gilbert, AZ, Mark Jasken of Gilbert, AZ and Kim (Jeff) Long of Sauk Rapids; brothers and sister, William “Elmer” (Jean) Boesl of Edmore, ND, Leona (Stanley “Pat”) Howatt of Langdon, ND and Emeric (Faye) Boesl of Langdon, ND; grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah and Stephanie Rassier, Jacob, Matthew, Kristen and Peter Orn, Mikkela, Katie and Alexa Jasken, Samantha Warnert and Tyler Long; and great-grandchildren, Joseph, Sophia, Nolan, Ava, Finley and Brendan.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; sister and brothers, Marie Hayes, Allen, Mark, Harold, Peter and Eugene Boesl.
The family would like to extend a sincere, heartfelt thanks to the staff of Country Manor for their dedication and admirable care.