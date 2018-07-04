Mildred “Millie” A. Jasken, 86, Sartell

May 5, 1932 - July 3, 2018

Millie was born May 5th, 1932 in Wales, ND to Peter & Helen (Schuler) Boesl. She married John “Jack” Jasken on December 29th, 1955 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Mt. Carmel, ND. Millie worked as a bookkeeper for many years for Schwagel Distributing, but her main job, and the one she was most proud of, was being a devoted wife, a tireless mother and the solid foundation of the family. She inspired and helped so many, always putting others before herself. She was an extraordinary craftswoman, crocheting beautiful works of art for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many others. Her faith was undying, as she was the “direct link” for so many, constantly praying for those in need. Millie was the person you could go to with any problem or ailment and she would always make everything better. She is a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and a former member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching sporting events, either professional or played by her children and grandchildren. She had a unique sense of humor and was, quite often, the life of the party. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.