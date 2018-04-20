Milaca Man Hurt in Rollover

ZIMMERMAN -- A Milaca man was hurt in a rollover early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 2:40 a.m. on Highway 169 and 239 Avenue in Livonia Township near Zimmerman.

Twenty-five-year-old Colten Karels was driving south when he apparently fell asleep. His pickup went off the road to the right striking a tree and then rolled onto its roof.

Karels was taken to Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been involved.