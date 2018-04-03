TENDER MERCIES FOR TOUGH TIMES

Local Author, Pastor, Auctioneer, and inspirational speaker Teresa Ellen Nelson will be having a book signing at The Foley Timeless Treasures & Cafe on Mother's Day, May 5th, from 10-3-pm.

ABOUT THE BOOK

We've all been there. Life gets hard, and bad things happen to all of us. Tender Mercies For Tough Times is a 31-day journey to help you get through those times. Teresa calls this book, a practical guide to finding peace. Click on the picture to listen to our LIVE interview from Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018.

THE EVENT

Need some inspiration? Stop by for inspirational conversation, books, shopping, and delicious fresh baked cookies. They will also feature samples of their Italian roasted coffee, called LaVazza, Europes #1 coffee. There will also be door prizes and lots of fun.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Teresa Ellen Nelson, Pastor of Tibbets Brook Chapel in rural Milaca, has an amazing and inspirational story. From being adopted to becoming an inspirational speaker, you won't want to miss meeting this extraordinary woman.

LOCATION OF BOOK SIGNING

Foley Timeless Treasures & Cafe

201 4th Ave North

Foley, MN 56329

For more information about the book signing, click HERE now.