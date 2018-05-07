Metro Bus Offering Free Summer Youth Bus Passes Again

ST. CLOUD -- It's that time of year where St. Cloud area parents can pick up free bus passes for their children.

Metro Bus is again offering the free U-Go Summer Youth Pass to kids 17-and-under. The pass gives kids free unlimited rides on all Metro bus fixed routes from June 1st through August 31st.

For the first time, a registration form is not required.

Passes can be picked up at the downtown St. Cloud Transit Center on 1st Street South or at the Mobility Training Center at the corner of 7th Avenue South and West St. Germain Street.