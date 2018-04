ST. CLOUD -- Starting next month, users of the Metro Bus Dial-A-Ride program will have to call and schedule rides before 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. It's a change from the current registration hours of 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The changes will go into effect May 6th and won't impact when the buses run. It will only impact the hours you can reserve your ride.