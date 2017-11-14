Menards To Remain Closed on Thanksgiving Day
UNDATED - Once again this year Menards has announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving.
In a news release, the company says
as a family-owned company, Menards recognizes Thanksgiving for what it truly is; a special holiday that's celebrated with family and friends. That's why we will continue our longstanding tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Menards will open at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday
Menards started in 1958 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They have more than 300 stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.