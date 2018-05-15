Meet Reba’s New Love…Geologist Skeeter Lasuzzo

REBA'S FOUND A NEW LOVE

Reba McEntire had a 26 year marriage to Narvel Blackstock, whom she has one child. The country music community was shocked when the separation of Narvel and Reba was announced. Two years after the split, Reba was ready to start dating. It's sort of a bummer that Narvel ended up with Reba's best friend; I can't imagine how she's handling that, but...she's Reba! She finds her way. She said life is too short to be unhappy, so she took her Dad's advice, and took her marbles somewhere else to play.

Friends Kix Brooks and his wife Barbara were sort of the reason Reba got together with Skeeter. Reba was visiting Jackson Hole, and since Skeeter was a photographer, (and also Kix Brooks best friends wife's brother), they thought it would be a great idea for Skeeter to show Reba around.

The Geologist agreed to show Reba around. When she came back for a second trip, Skeeter asked her out, and they've been dating ever since.