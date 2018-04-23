Mayor: Log Building That Was Dismantled to be Rebuilt

ST. CLOUD -- The old log building that has stood next to the Stearns History Museum in St. Cloud has been taken down. But, that doesn't mean it is gone for good.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the building is known as the "Rosenberger House" and dates back to 1855, and was one of the first buildings built in the city.

It was also the home of Barney Overbeck, which was the first constable, so kind of the first cop house. It was also a hotel at one time. Its original location was near the river on the west side of the Mississippi River, then it was moved to the east side of the river to Riverside Park where it stood for a number of years.

The log building had been in Heritage Park since about 1985, but it has been locked up and hasn't been used in years.

Kleis says the only historical feature of the building that remained was the logs. When it was dismantled about a month ago they saved the logs.

Kleis says his plan is to rebuild the structure at a location somewhere near its original location along the west bank of the Mississippi River and then use it as an educational building.

Log Cabin building when it was at Riverside Park in 1968, photo courtesy of the Stearns History Museum

Log cabin building when it was used as a hotel in 1860. photo courtesy of the Stearns History Museum