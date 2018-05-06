Mayo Clinic Installs New Interactive Kiosks

ROCHESTER (AP) — Mayo Clinic has installed dozens of interactive kiosks throughout its Rochester campus aimed at making it easier for patients to check in for appointments.

The devices are part of Mayo Clinic's $1.5 billion transition to Epic Systems technology. The kiosks are part of a new online patient portal and have been installed at other Mayo Clinic Health Systems locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Patients will be able to use the kiosks to check and pay their bills.

Mayo Clinic says the kiosks won't replace employees. Mayo Clinic Medical Director of Connected Care Dr. Steve Ommen says the kiosks will free up staff so they can spend more time with patients.