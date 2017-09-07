Mayo Clinic Doctor Raises Concern About Antitrust Violations

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) _ A Mayo Clinic doctor's complaints may bring new life

to concerns about possible antitrust violations at the Mayo Clinic operations in

southern Minnesota.

Dr. Matthew Kumar chairs the Department of Anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic Health

System in Albert Lea and Austin. Kumar recently told the Freeborn County prosecutor that he has filed four antitrust complaints against his employer since 2015.

Prosecutor David Walker has forwarded Kumar's complaints to Attorney General

Lori Swanson and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. Walker previously asked officials to look

into antitrust concerns relating to Mayo Clinic's plans to move some services

from Albert Lea to Austin.

Mayo spokeswoman Ginger Plumbo says Mayo had not been aware of any antitrust

complaints from Kumar. She says hospital officials remain confident they're in

compliance with the law.