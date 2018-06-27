Maybe This Is Taking It Too Far?

STAR WARS HOUSE KEYS

I've been so excited to finally get my house; and I'm so thankful for all the help from my family for helping clean up the back yard, the back shed; cleaning up the house, moving stuff in, and especially to my Dad for working on the doors and locks.

I had to get some keys made, and saw these! I had to have one of each for the boys! I think the key guys thought I was a little crazy..Well..They're right! This is an exciting time. All the boys get Star Wars keys to their new home. My Dad got a cute hammer, and my mom got a beautiful butterfly. I made a couple extras...a guitar key. Mine? It's a Home Sweet Home key....and how sweet it is.