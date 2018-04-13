Mauer Hits Milestone In Twins Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 Thursday night at Target Field in the opening game of a four-game series. The Twins are now 7-4 overall this season with the win.

Jose Berrios was spectacular for the Twins, pitching seven shutout innings while allowing just four hits. The third-year righty struck out 11 White Sox while not issuing a walk.

Joe Mauer paced the offense with a pair of hits and three runs batted in. Mauer's hit in the seventh inning gave him 2,000 in his career.

Mauer now ranks fourth third in Twins history (seventh in franchise history including the Washington Senators) in career hits. Kirby Puckett holds the Twins' record with 2,304, followed by Rod Carew with 2,085. and Harmon Killebrew (2,024) (Killebrew had some of his hits while with the Washington Senators).

The Twins are scheduled to take on the White Sox again Friday night in downtown Minneapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.