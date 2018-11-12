Mauer Emotional at Retirement Press Conference

Longtime Twins' catcher/first baseman Joe Mauer was emotional while thanking family, friends, teammates, coaches, and ownership for their contributions in his 15-year Major League Baseball career. Mauer fought back tears many times while he went through the list of past and career Twins staff and personnel. He plans to stay and raise his family in Minnesota and says he'll remain a Twins' fan.

Mauer finished his 15-year career (all with the Twins) with a .306 batting average, 3 batting titles, 6 All Star appearances and 1 MVP award.