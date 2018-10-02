Matthew A. “Matt” DeLong, 35, Sartell

January 29, 1983 – October 2, 2018

Matthew A. “Matt” DeLong, age 35, of Sartell, died October 2, 2018 in St. Cloud, MN.

A Memorial Service Celebrating Matt’s life will be at 7:00 PM on Monday, October 8, 2018 at The Waters Church, 1227 Pine Cone Rd. N., Sartell. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday at the Waters Church. There will be a private family urn placement in Assumption Cemetery. Funeral arrangements with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Matthew Alan DeLong was born on January 29, 1983 in St. Cloud to Alan and Beverly (Poepping) DeLong. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 2001. Matt worked as a manager at Northland Choice for many years and most recently he was operations manager at Barrett Ag. Matt will be remembered as a kind, caring, and loving person who always worried about others. He was an avid pool player and golfer, and also enjoyed music, particularly guitar and drums. Matt’s greatest love was his family, especially his 4 children.

Matt is survived by his children, Taylor DeLong, of St. Cloud, Braden DeLong, Sophia DeLong, and Sydnie DeLong all of Sartell; his parents, Bev DeLong, of Sartell and Al (Mary) DeLong of Grey Eagle; sister, Megan (Jorgen Odden) DeLong of Sartell; his grandmother, Orpha DeLong of Sartell, niece, nephews and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry and Rita Poepping and Russell DeLong; uncle, Gary Poepping; and aunts, Sherry Harris and Christine Johnson.