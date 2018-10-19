Masters, Palmer Running for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 1

ST. CLOUD -- Two candidates running for St. Cloud City Council were on the News @ Noon Show Friday for a candidate forum. Incumbent Dave Masters and John Palmer are looking to represent the residents of Ward 1.

The issue of St. Cloud's economic development came up during the debate. Masters says, the belief that the sky is falling isn't true -- and St. Cloud is trending in a positive direction.

We're looking at 378 new apartments being built, the old Subaru site is going to be retail and restaurants, there's the coffee shop going in across city hall, there is a number of things happening.

Palmer thinks the Granite City's economic development could be better. One of his biggest concerns for the city is First Amendment rights. Palmer believes residents have lost their voice through their representatives and internal changes need to be made.

I'm a voice for change, to improve economic development, reduce crime in the area, to enhance personal freedom and make sure every citizens voice is heard without rolling eyes and crossed arms from a council member.

Ward 1 includes downtown St. Cloud, the St. Cloud State University campus area and the Lake George Neighborhood.

The general election is on November 6th, but early voting is underway.