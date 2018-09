The Gophers lost 42-13 at Maryland Saturday in their Big Ten opener. Maryland led 21-10 at halftime and extended their lead in the 2nd half

Zach Annexstad was 14-32 passing for 169 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. His 1 touchdown pass went to Roshad Bateman. Bateman had 7 catches for 68 yards. Mohammed Ibrahim ran for 95 yards in the loss.

The Gophers will host Iowa October 6th. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.