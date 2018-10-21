Marvin Tretter, 83, Pierz

October 17, 1935 - October 19, 2018

Marvin Tretter 83 year old resident of Pierz, MN died on Friday, October 19 at his home. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 24 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding with Father David Maciej officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the church.

Marvin Tretter was born on October 17, 1935 to the late Frank and Anna (Boser) Tretter in Hillman, Minnesota. He grew up in Platte Township, Morrison County. Marvin attended District #71 country school in Morrison County. After his schooling he farmed with his parents and also worked road construction. He was united in marriage to Ellen Hayes on June 9, 1958 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Lastrup. The couple made their home in Platte Township, where they farmed. Marvin was self employed in the road construction business. He formed Marvin Tretter Inc which he owned and operated for 50 plus years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting John Deere tractors. Marvin was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Ellen Tretter of Pierz; children, Debra (Richard) Zajac of Hillman, Russell Tretter of Pierz, Barbara Tretter of Pierz, Corey (Sandy) Tretter of Pierz; siblings, Cleoria Schmuck of Duluth, Betty Waytashek of Pierz, Janet Tretter of Osseo, Ted Tretter of Fort Ripley, Gloria Thomsen of Pierz, Daryl Tretter of Pierz, Caryl McGuire of Baxter; grandchildren, Adam Zajac, Aaron Zajac, Terri Tretter and AJ Tretter; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Zajac, Blake Zajac, Ethan Zajac, Grace Zajac.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna Tretter siblings, Elmer Tretter, Norman Tretter, Donald Tretter and Elaine Bayer.