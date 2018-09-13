Martin A. Kammermeier, 86, Waite Park

October 23, 1931 - September 12, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4PM-8PM on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Martin A. Kammermeier, age 86 of Waite Park. He passed away on Wednesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Martin was born on October 23, 1931 in Cold Spring to Joseph H. and Theresa M. (Sauer) Kammermeier. He graduated from St. Boniface High School, Cold Spring in 1949. Martin married Janice Linn on May 30, 1959 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. Martin’s first full-time job was as a “hand-polisher” at the Cold Spring Granite Co. Because he had two brothers who had been in the Navy, Martin chose to enlist there also. Martin was in the United States Navy Air Force from August 1951 until August 1955. He attended several schools in Jacksonville, Memphis and Baltimore to become an Electronics Technician and earned the rating of Petty Officer Second Class. He was stationed overseas for two years in a Fleet Air Service Squadron located in Port Lyautey, French Morocco. The mission was to provide service and maintenance for U.S. Navy planes in that area. The last year and a half was spent in VP-44, a Sea-Air Patrol squadron operating along the East Coast. Upon being honorably discharged and because of his training in electronics he applied for a job and was hired by the Bell Telephone Co. Martin received a BS degree in 1959, and worked as a speech therapist in the public schools of Melrose, Sauk Center and Albany. He worked towards an MS degree by attending night classes and summer school. He began teaching at SCSU as he completed his degree in 1965. He was accepted into a doctoral program at the University of Minnesota in the fall of 1965. He was awarded a Ph.D. in Communication Sciences and Disorders in June of 1968. He returned to teaching at SCSU and soon after took the position of Chairperson of the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, a position he held for 14 years. He taught in that department until he retired as Professor Emeritus in June of 1996.

Memberships in professional and civic organizations included American Speech Language and Hearing Org., Minnesota Speech Language and Hearing Org., Avon Lion’s Club, St. Cloud Greater Westside Sertoma Club and the Cold Spring Area Maennerchor. Along with his wife, Martin volunteered at the St. Cloud Veteran’s Hospital for 10 years. He was an advisor to the Miracle Voices Club, a support group for laryngectomees.

Martin enjoyed bicycling (including The Tour of Saints several times), golfing, traveling, playing cards, reading and spending time with his seven grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; children, Mary (Tom) May of Sartell, Paul of Longmont, CO, Joe (Cindy) of St. Augusta, Kurt (Renea) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Christopher (Jen) May, Danielle (Richard) Smith, Nathan May, Sam Kammermeier, Abby Kammermeier, Bennett Kammermeier and Ashley Kammermeier; brothers and sisters, Pearl Chesrow of Chicago, IL, Anthony “Max” Kammermeier of Cold Spring, Dorothy (Richard) Lesmeister of Rockford, Carol (Gary) Chestek of Mesa, AZ and Dave Kammermeier of Richmond.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph Kammermeier, Jerry Kammier, sisters, Margaret Lauermann, Mary Hayden and Elizabeth Theis.