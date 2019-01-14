Martha “Marmar” L. Bowen, 63, Avon

July 25, 1955 – January 11, 2019

Martha L. Bowen “Marmar”, age 63, Avon, MN, died Friday, January 11, 2019 at her home.

Memorial services will be Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Martha was born July 25, 1955 in Columbus, OH to Patrick and Mayme (Pauley) Walker, Jr. She was a spiritual person who was mystified by nature. Her favorite moments were those being surrounded by dragonflies. When fishing it wasn’t the catch or lack of, it was the moment. Martha was a mother to all!

Survivors include her sons, Harley Bowen of Avon, MN; and “Buddy” Bertram Bowen Jr. and his wife, Latasha of Black Hills, South Dakota, parents of Martha’s grandchildren, Olivia, Ava and Odin Bowen; sister, Nancy Zimmerman of Avon, MN; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews of both Ohio and Minnesota. She is also survived by her two closest life-long friends, Janet Fitch of Ohio and Tim Lamp of Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, mother and brother.