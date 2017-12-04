Martha A. Kirchner, 89, Sauk Rapids

July 28, 1928 - December 2, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Martha A. Kirchner, age 89, who passed away at her home on Saturday. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and family may gather from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Parish Prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Sauk Rapids.

Martha was born July 28, 1928 to John and Amelia (Braun) Schroden in St. Cloud. She married Adolph Kirchner April 18, 1950 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Martha was a homemaker and cared for the family farm. She was a very devoted mother, whose main concentration was raising her children and later in life pursued work in the food industry. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Monica’s Society (Christian Mothers). She spent much of her time volunteering, serving funeral lunches, and making prayer blankets. Martha was always busy and a very hard worker. Her kitchen specialties were making cookies, pies and horseradish. Martha was a positive, energetic, caring, loving, patient, kindhearted angel.

She is survived by her children, Joyce Kirchner of Sauk Rapids, Don (Sandra) Kirchner of Sauk Rapids, Diane (Bruce) Hultgren of St. James, Darlene Andert of St. James, John (Mary Mott) of Sauk Rapids, Ed (Kathryn) of Sauk Rapids, Linda Jarboe of Sauk Rapids, Marie (Kevin) Gerads of Rice, Barb (Loren) Mielke of Sauk Rapids, Roger of Sartell; daughter-in-law, Barbara Kirchner of Sauk Rapids; 23 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adolph on November 2, 2007; son, Dan on June 4, 2002; granddaughter, Amanda Roos on December 2, 2012; sisters, Anne Blissenbach, Susan Kosbab, Clara Guggenburger, Amelia Kroll, Lucille Salzer, and Betty Dingmann; and brothers, John, Albert and Frank Schroden.