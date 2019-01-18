Marlene A. Mielke, 74, Big Lake

September 28, 1944 - January 17, 2019

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be from 1-4PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019 with a time of sharing at 3PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Marlene A. Mielke, age 74, of Big Lake who passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Home after a long battle with breast cancer, colon cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and pancreatic cancer.

Marlene was born in Fairmont on September 28, 1944 to Walter and Gladys (Anderson) Swanson. She attended Sherburn High School, graduating in 1962. Marlene married Gene E. Mielke on July 16, 1966 in Kiester, MN. They have lived in Minneapolis, New Ulm, Mounds View, Jackson, Crosslake, Baxter and Big Lake as of late. Marlene held various clerical positions with companies such as the State Board of hairdressers, Minnesota DNR, Flandrau State Park and a county worker with the Jackson County Auditor/Treasurer Office until retiring in 2006. Marlene was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dunnell, she volunteered with the American Cancer Society and the Jackson County Social Services. Marlene loved flowers, traveling, watching television especially the news, spending time with her grandchildren and spending time with the “Golden Girls (class of 1962 friends).

Marlene is survived by her children, Michael (Aadra) of Big Lake and Matthew (Katie) of Ironton; grandchildren, Kyro, Taavan, Mia, Ty, Avari, and Emmy; brother, Don (Marilyn) Swanson of Sherburn and in-laws, Sandra Mielke of Ely; Janet & Larry Dammann of Rosemount.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Mielke (January 5, 2011); infant brother, Eugene; her mother and father-in-law, Vincent & Catherine Mielke, and brother-in-law, Sherman.