Marjorie “Marge” A. Skelton, 79, Sartell

June 19, 1939 - August 19, 2018



Memorial Services will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018 at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell for Marjorie “Marge” A. Skelton, age 79, of Sartell who passed away August 19, 2018 at Country Manor Apartments in Sartell. Rev. Mark Stahl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday, August 31, 2018 at the golf course in Sartell.

Marjorie was born June 19, 1939 in St. Cloud to Frederick and Erma (Allen) Waldorf. On July 18, 1959 she married Ronald Skelton at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marge lived in Clearwater most of her life and worked as a self-employed upholsterer. She was a member of Living Waters Pentecostal Church in Clear Lake. Marge enjoyed painting, sewing, gardening, cooking pies and desserts, traveling, camping, and taking her grandkids on trips. She was a spunky, outgoing woman with a great sense of humor who was very accepting of others. Marge loved sharing her faith which was very important to her.

Marge is survived by her children, Dee Dee (Jeff) Kantor of Sartell, Barb (Tim) Walz of Sartell, Rhonda (Tim) Fenlason of Sartell; grandsons, Shawn (Mel) Kantor, Brandon (Tasha) Kantor, Garrett Kantor, Tyler (Crista) Walz, Trey (Katie) Walz, Tanner Walz, Mathew Fenlason, Wyatt Fenlason, Clay Fenlason; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Zach, Emma, Owen, Nora, Levi, Urijah, Bentley, Hope; brother, Gene (Bernie) Waldorf of Grey Eagle. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald in 2018; an infant son; brother, Ronald Waldorf; great grandson, Trent; and miscarriage of great grandchild.