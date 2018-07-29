Margaret A. Ohmann, 85, St. Cloud

September 24, 1932 - July 28, 2018



Funeral services will be 11 AM on Thursday, August 2nd at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN for Margaret A. Ohmann, 85, who passed away peacefully on July 28th at Cherrywood Advanced Living surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, August 1st at the parish center and one hour prior to Mass on Thursday. The Rev. Jose Edayadiyil will be officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery following Mass.

Margaret was born in Dayton, MN to Arthur and Gertrude (Lahn) Morneau. On February 14, 1953 she married Roger Ohmann at St. John the Baptist Church in Dayton. She is survived by her children, Mary (Tom) Gustafson, Christine (Steve) Kvarnlov, Nick (Vaune “Missy”) Ohmann, Tony (Dana) Ohmann, Tom Ohmann, Mike (Diane) Ohmann, Julie (Dan) Burns, Ann (Rodney) Schwagel, and Amy (Dan) Scheller; 21 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, George Morneau; and sister in-laws, Patricia (Jim) Stein and Judy Brennan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; sisters, Bette and Rita; and granddaughter, Grace Scheller.

Margaret was a member of the Christian Women at St. Mary’s Help of Christians. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and the head cook at the Catholic School in St. Augusta for many years. She was a great cook and was famous for her bouja, caramel raisin rolls, fudge and lemon meringue pie. Margaret was also part of the quilting team at church and has made quilts and quilted pictures for her children. She was also an excellent seamstress and seemed to always be stitching something as she sat in front of the TV enjoying the Minnesota Twins, Vikings or U of M football or basketball. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Margaret’s family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the staff for the loving care given to her at Cherrywood Advanced Living and St. Croix Hospice.