Man Taken to Hospital After Crash in St. Michael

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. MICHAEL -- A man was hurt in a crash near St. Michael on Friday night.

The incident happened just before 6:20 p.m. on Highway 241.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 27-year-old James Starcher of Plymouth, was going west on Highway 241. Starcher attempted to take a left turn onto O'Day Avenue when he was hit by a car going east on Highway 241.

Stracher was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car, 21-year-old Travis Johnson of Otsego, was not hurt.

