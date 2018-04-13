Man Suspected to be Behind St. Cloud City Hall Threats Charged

ST. CLOUD -- The man allegedly behind the threats against St. Cloud City Hall this week has been charged.

Around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, St. Cloud Police received information that a suspect had made threatening comments, including ones about a bomb, some specifically referencing city hall.

Police searched city hall, finding a bag belonging to the suspect outside city hall. A police dog was brought in, and no explosives were found. Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says that suspect is 25-year-old Ahmed Ege of St. Cloud.

He was arrested at St. Cloud State University. Ege is charged with two counts of terroristic threats. His next court appearance is April 30.