Man Struck, Killed by Semitrailer on I-94 After Crashing Car

CASSELTON, N.D. (AP) _ A man is dead after he crashed his car in southeastern North Dakota and then was struck by a semitrailer while walking on the highway.

The Highway Patrol says the 35-year-old man crashed his car on Interstate 94 west of Casselton at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

The pedestrian died at the scene after being hit. He wasn't immediately identified.

Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says the St. Cloud truck driver wasn't able to swerve in time. He say the semi driver wasn't hurt but was shaken up emotionally and taken to a Fargo hospital.

He was treated and released. He was not charged.

Westbound traffic was detoured for several hours while a state patrol reconstruction team was on scene.