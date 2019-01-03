Man Sentenced to Prison After Beating Woman With a Bat

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud area man with a lengthy criminal history including drugs, assault, theft, and terroristic threats is going to prison on new charges.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Sterzinger has been sentenced to just over two years in prison after pleading guilty to having methamphetamine and repeatedly beating his girlfriend.

Sterzinger pleaded guilty in August to one count of 5th-degree drug possession and one count of felony domestic assault. With credit for having already served 310 days in jail, Sterzinger's remaining sentence is one year and four months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Sterzinger was found with nearly four grams of meth in a St. Cloud traffic stop last February. Days later, a woman told police she had escaped days of beatings by Sterzinger who, at times, used a baseball bat to assault her.

Sterzinger has a criminal history dating back to at least 2006.