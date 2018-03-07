Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Woman’s Murder in SE Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (AP) _ A man from southeastern Minnesota will serve 30 years in

prison for killing the mother of his two children in 2016.

Twenty-five-year-old Kyle Allers was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty

earlier to second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Tasha Lynn Hanson

near Lewiston.

Allers testified last fall that he began choking Hanson during an argument, and they both fell backward, with Hanson hitting her head on a rock. Allers said he believed Hanson was dead and hid her body in a metal container at the farm where he worked.