Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Woman in Mendota Heights Office

HASTINGS (AP) -- A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery in connection with a home invasion and manhunt that left one woman dead.

Forty-five-year-old Lucifer Nguyen of New Hope pleaded guilty Tuesday. Authorities say that last June, Nguyen entered a Mendota Heights home with a gun and demanded cash. He then crashed the car he was driving, ran into a senior living center and forced an employee into a laundry room at gunpoint.

While authorities were evacuating the center, they got a report of blood seeping from underneath an office door in a nearby building. Authorities found the body of 48-year-old Beverly Cory of Maplewood.