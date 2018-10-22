Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting St. Cloud Woman

FOLEY -- A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a St. Cloud woman which left her with broken bones in her face.

Thirty-seven-year-old Derrick Lambert recently pleaded guilty in Benton County District Court to one felony count of 3rd-degree assault.

According to charges, Lambert punched the woman with a closed fist multiple times in the early morning hours of September 25th. A neighbor called St. Cloud Police just before 12:30 a.m. when they heard sounds like someone or something being thrown around the apartment and a woman screaming.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East St. Germain Street and made contact with a woman who was bleeding from behind her ear and had a swollen left eye. The woman told police Lambert held her down and repeatedly punched her in the eye with a closed fist and when he was done stated that "she was lucky he didn't kill her".

Police arrested Lambert at the scene.

A hospital exam on the woman showed she suffered eight broken bones in her orbital socket surrounding her eye.

Lambert will be sentenced in December.